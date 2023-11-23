Senate Standing Committee summons DG CAA for giving false assurances for resolution of suspension of licences of pilots

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee of Rules and Privileges has summoned Director General (DG) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza for hearing of privilege motion moved against him for making false assurances to the sub-committee of the Senate for resolution of issue of revocation/ suspension of licenses of pilots, informed sources on Wednesday.

The meeting of Senate Committee for Rules and Privileges will be held on November 28, 2023 (Friday) at 2pm in Committee Room No. 2 Parliament House, Islamabad, they said.

According to sources, the Senate Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges has summoned DG CAA Khaqan Murtaza for consideration of a Privilege Motion moved by Senators Saleem Mandviwalla, Faisal Saleem Rehman and Syed Sabir Shah against him (DG CAA) for giving false assurances to the sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation constituted to examine and make recommendations for resolution of the issue of revocation/ suspension of licences of pilots.