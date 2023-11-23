Shares index gains another 827 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) contin­ued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 827.17 points, a positive change of 1.44 percent, closing at 58,198.76 points against 57,371.59 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 596,217,827 shares valu­ing Rs 22.054 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,012,258,472 shares valuing Rs19.338 bil­lion the last day. Some 389 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 236 of them recorded gains and 136 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 17 remained unchanged. The three top-trading com­panies were WorldCall Tel­com with 50,345,392 shares at Rs1.64 per share, Fauji Fert Bin with 23,277,000 shares at Rs22.94 per share and Fauji Foods Ltd with 20,177,342 shares at Rs8.99 per share. Ismail Ind witnessed a maximum in­crease of Rs60.47 per share price, closing at Rs 866.72, whereas the runner-up was Siemens Pak with a Rs50.40 rise in its per share price to Rs812.40. Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs225.22 per share clos­ing at Rs10,324.78, fol­lowed by Philip Morris Pak with a Rs20.00 decline to close at Rs516.00.