Thursday, November 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh govt forms committee to monitor uplift projects in Karachi

Agencies
November 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Sindh caretaker government on Wednesday established a seven-member committee for monitoring the development projects under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).
To ensure transparency in Karachi’s multi-billion rupees development projects, the caretaker Sindh government decided to monitor the development projects under the KMC.
The Department of Planning and Development has alerted the Municipal Department to monitor, the construction of roads, underground passes, parks, and other projects involving the expenditure of billions of rupees.
Meanwhile, over the directives of the caretaker government of Sindh, a seven-member team is established to monitor the projects from 21 November till 21 December. The established committee along with relevant experts will review the quality of the development projects.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023