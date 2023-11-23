Solangi, Kazakh envoy discuss bilateral ties in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said that Pakistan valued its relations with Kazakhstan and was working on strengthening them in diverse fields. During a meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin important issues including bilateral relations, strengthening cooperation in the media sector, promoting public relations and regional situation were discussed.

Murtaza Solangi and the ambassador agreed to establish offices of state media organizations of both countries in Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

“There is a need to promote public relations and exchange of cultural delegations between the two countries,” he said and stressed for further promoting the cooperation between state media institutions of two countries. He said that the PTV and Radio Pakistan were the main source of access to information on both sides.