Strip off the Gaza Strip

Humiliatingly, there are 195 recognized sovereign states in the world which include 193 member states of the United Nations (Haunted Nations) and 2 observer states: the Holy See (Vatican City) and Palestine. Strangely Palestine not seems to be an observer state ratter an oppressee state. Regrettably in today’s modern and sophisticated world there are 168 states that boast of or show off democracy as shamefully at present none of them have ever condemned or forced the Israel to stop ongoing afresh relentless well-orchestrated and systematic genocide and ethnic cleansing of the innocent Palestinians continued since October 7, 2023. Reportedly about15,000 innocent Palestinian people have been killed among them about 70 percent are children and women, more than 30,000 people have been injured, hindered of houses have been demolished and about 1.2 Million people have been displaced in Gaza strip alone and the barbarism is heading on to west bank progressively.

Tyrannically, the thickly populated civilian residential areas, even refugee camps, schools, hospitals and ambulances have been heavily bombarded brutally, at present all of the major hospitals in Gaza happened destroyed and have been heavily bombarded and surrounded by Israeli troops and these Hospital have been turned into cemeteries, indiscriminately and intentionally under the international supervision. In addition about 100 senior healthcare providers and 90 media personals including humanitarian workers have also lost their lives been killed while providing treatment to the sick and injured, humanitarian services and witnessing the sagacious aggression by the mentally sick Zionists.

It also deplorable that there have been reports of Israel’s use of weapons containing white phosphorus on innocent palestenians in this onging war especially in the Gaza Strip and the regoin.The use of white phosphorus in warfare is subject to international law and regulations. Protocol III of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) restricts the use of air-delivered incendiary weapons, including those containing white phosphorus, in areas with a concentration of civilians. The use of such weapons in a manner that causes unnecessary suffering to combatants or civilians is considered a violation of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law.

Currently, there is acute and absolute shortage of food, water, drugs, medical supplies, electricity, internet and communication services, no homes and shelter, the situation is worsening after every hour. In additional the international humanitarian aids supply is not been allowed to enter into the Gaza. Tons of international humanitarian aid is being awaited at the Rife crossing at Egyptian border.

The US President Mr Joe Biden and the British Prime Minister Mr Rishi Sunak have visited Israel’s with the military, financial and moral support simultaneously some other modern states’ heads revoked to stand by the Israel raising many unanswered questions in mind, does Israel with one of the strongest, well equipped, trained professional army with resource need any support against feeble, fragile and oppressed Palestinians without any external support and with limited resources? This should be the role bad responsibility of super powers and civilized world. The World has affirmed by words and actions that it is not stinging by Israel but standing in Israel. Who is standing by humanity? Human rights, anti-racism war and hate crime, genocide and ethnic cleansing!!!!

There is a dire and urgent need of some reformative and reaffirmative efforts to be muscled by the muslims through these above referred plateform without further damage and delays to thier homelands lives,assets,heritage and freedom, Building solidarity among Muslim communities is crucial, be achieved through fostering unity and creating awareness of instances of aggression and injustice through media channels. for strengthen Arab unity, states could work towards bridging differences and promoting common values, presenting a unified front on the Palestinian issue. This involves ousting illegal settlers and Israeli occupants from their homeland collectively. Diplomatic efforts should be engaged to address grievances on international platforms, along with the establishment of advocacy groups lobbying for Muslim rights. Providing humanitarian aid to affected regions demonstrates solidarity, while interfaith alliances with other faith communities help build broader understanding against injustice. Legal avenues should be explored to address human rights violations, and Muslim communities should be empowered through education. Establishing crisis response teams ensures swift assistance during emergencies, and promoting peaceful coexistence involves encouraging dialogue with other groups. Social media campaigns amplify voices, civic engagement influences policies, and youth involvement fosters proactive leadership. Cultural exchange programs promote understanding, and strategic alliances strengthen collective efforts globally. Peaceful protests draw attention to issues, media literacy counters misinformation, economic empowerment reduces vulnerability, and conflict resolution workshops build skills for peaceful dispute resolution. Collaborative efforts on environmental stewardship recognise shared responsibility in protecting the planet.

The indigenous deprived original Palestinian muslins should be given their rights, homeland including illuminated future, wailing and waiting since decades.