Supreme Court asks Musharraf lawyers to conclude arguments

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday asked the petitioner’s counsel to conclude his arguments on the former president and army chief Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s petition against the Special Court judgment.

A four-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing of the appeals of Bar Councils and others against the judgment of a three-member bench of the LHC.

A three-member bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and comprising Justice Muhammad Masood Jahangir and Justice Ameer Bhatti on 13-01-2020 had declared; “That the Special Court was established without an iota of doubt that very basis of initiation of proceedings against the petitioner/ General (R) Pervez Musharraf, since its inception to the culmination are beyond the constitutional mandate, ultra vires, coram-non-judice, unlawful, hence, any superstructure raised over it shall fall to ground.” It further said; “Trial in absentia is declared as illegal, unconstitutional being repugnant to injunctions of Islam, as well as, Article 2-A, 8 and 10-A of the Constitution.”

Hamid Khan, who appeared on behalf of ex-President LHCBA Tauseef Asif, submitted that even the federal government did not raise objection to territorial jurisdiction. He said; “The LHC whole judgment is void.” Justice Mansoor inquired whether Barrister Ali Zafar, who was nominated Amicus Curiae, also did not raise this issue. Was there a jurisprudence of one page, and whether the Amicus was also on the same page?

However, Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman, present in the courtroom, clarified that the then Secretary Ministry of Law did raise objection of territorial jurisdiction before the LHC three-judge bench. The Chief Justice questioned that what constitutes a judgment of the court?

He then answered himself saying “every order or writing on a piece of paper is not judgment.” He further said a Sessions Judge has power to pass an order/judgment to hang a person in murder cases, but can he decide a matter of the Family Court? Can the Supreme Court judges decide the case of Family Court? Justice Mansoor questioned when the notification was not challenged before the LHC then how could the SC judgment on Mustafa Impex, which the High Court judges relied upon while declaring Special Court unconstitutional, be applied? He stated that the objections raised before the LHC were; the prosecution team was not constituted in accordance with the law; the accused (Musharraf) was denied adjournments.