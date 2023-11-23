Systems Limited’s banking-tech subsidiary wins Asian Technology Excellence Award for Digital–IT Services in Banking

KARACHI-NdcTech, a subsidiary of Systems Limited, recently won the banking tech award for “Best Digital - IT Services” at Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2023. With its 3rd edition this year, the Asian Technology Excellence Awards hosted by Asian Business Review recognized exceptional projects and innovations, from technology companies that pioneered ground-breaking IT products and solutions to innovative technology initiatives that made an impact on businesses.

NdcTech was one of the prestigious organizations to win the award in the category for “Technology Excellence for Digital - IT Services”, owing to its successful transformation of the digital loan origination experience for one of the leading banks in the ASEAN region with 11 million customers. The bank was looking for a technology partner to unify complete commercial loan offerings on a centralized cloud native modern platform and maximize operational efficiencies.

NdcTech used its own commercial loan origination solution on Temenos Digital Platform and itsinnovations to enhance and streamline the bank’s entire operational workflow. The implemented solution, built on intelligent process automation has streamlined the bank’s end-to-end processing of commercial loans, from initiating, sanctioning, credit assessment, scoring, storing to disbursement of loans.

With the deployed solution, the bank responds much faster to credit requests while minimizing operational expenses, risks, and loan default rates. It is better placed to mitigate all sorts of risks associated with commercial loans by using the in-built smart risk calculators. Further, it ensures paperless processing of credit applications in an electronically driven workflow environment, supported by a robust built-in process workflow system—all operating on a comprehensive cloud-native Red Hat stack.

Using this solution, the Bank has successfully transformed its commercial lending processes to a unified system that provides a delightful customer experience. The award recognizes Systems Limited’s maturity in the use of industry best practices & frameworks as well as execution excellence while carrying out such a significant banking transformation.

“We are honored to be recognized among distinguished players in the global banking tech sector. Our pride extends to our teams, who have delivered exceptional digital IT services and innovations to the bank. We are confident that these contributions will empower the bank to seize new opportunities faster and operate as a highly efficient institution,” said Ammara Masood, Global Industries GM Banking and Financial Services, Systems Limited.