The Afghan refugee discourse: A call for perspective

In the midst of the overwhelming narrative surrounding Afghan refugees, it is crucial to gain a comprehensive understanding of their history and the complexities involved. The Afghan refugee influx began in the late ‘70s, with more than four million seeking refuge in Pakistan by the end of 1980, as documented by Amnesty International. Over the subsequent years, this number grew to over five million, illustrating Pakistan’s enduring commitment to providing shelter, home, and livelihood to its Afghan neighbours for over five decades. However, the situation takes a turn post-2001, as India’s Cold Start doctrine, coupled with the Af-Pak gave birth to TTP under the shadow of the US presence in Afghanistan, thrust Pakistan into an existential crisis. The imposed hybrid war resulted in 150,000 lives lost and economic losses ranging from 100 to 200 billion dollars for Pakistan. Over the past decade, Pakistan consistently championed a diplomatically independent Afghanistan, free from foreign occupation, in all global forums. The expectation was a post-US era ushering in a stable, peaceful, anti-terrorism government, as assured by the Afghan Taliban (TTA). Unfortunately, the ground reality shifted dramatically, with increasing Indian involvement in Afghanistan and deepening ties between TTA and Ajit Doval in 2022. This shift correlated with a surge in terrorism within Pakistan, highlighting the historical pattern where terrorism is directly proportional to Indian influence in Afghanistan. Despite year-long pleas to Kabul for cooperation in curbing terrorism, the response was disappointing. TTA representatives Zabiullah Mujahid and Sohail Shaheen outrightly dismissed TTP’s presence, closing the doors for diplomatic discourse. Most acts of terrorism in Pakistan were orchestrated by individuals infiltrating from Afghanistan, often lacking documentation. According to UNHCR, around 700,000 Afghan immigrants in Pakistan are deemed illegal, with the majority arriving post-US withdrawal in 2021 due to their proximity to RAW, NDS, and CIA, and fearing Taliban rule. In response, Pakistan had limited options but to repatriate these undocumented, illegal Afghan immigrants back to their country. The Afghan government and international human rights organisations, had they heeded Pakistan’s concerns about TTP, could have played a pivotal role in preventing this situation. Reflecting on history, when the world rallied behind the US after an alleged attack on the World Trade Centre by Osama Bin Laden, claiming 3000 lives. In response, the US invaded an entire country and engaged in a 20-year war, supported globally. However, after more than 150,000 Pakistani lives were lost to India-backed Afghan-based terrorism, and despite repeated appeals to curb this menace, Pakistan found itself in a position where repatriating undocumented Afghans was deemed a necessary measure. The question arises – does Pakistan, after enduring such immense losses, not have the right to address its concerns and send illegal, undocumented Afghans back to their home country as the only option left to save lives within Pakistan? Why is there propaganda in Western media against Pakistan? Are those 150,000 lives less valuable than the 3000 victims of 9/11?

Ahmad Hassan Aarbi

–The writer is a Pakistan-based expert in international relations, specialising in geopolitics, current affairs, and information warfare.