Tons of diesel, petrol seized before smuggling

Police have confiscated hundreds of litres of Iranian diesel and petrol in two areas of the city.

In the first incident at Side Area Habib Chowrangi, on a tip-off, police raided an area and seized 1,200-litre diesel being transported by a truck.

Diesel smuggler Khair Muhammad was arrested. Further investigation is under way.

In the second incident in Keamari area, police seized 12,000-litre diesel and 1,100-litre petrol from an oil tanker.

The oil tanker and its driver were handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation.