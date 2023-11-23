Thursday, November 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tons of diesel, petrol seized before smuggling

Tons of diesel, petrol seized before smuggling
1:00 AM | November 23, 2023
National

Police have confiscated hundreds of litres of Iranian diesel and petrol in two areas of the city. 

In the first incident at Side Area Habib Chowrangi, on a tip-off, police raided an area and seized 1,200-litre diesel being transported by a truck.

Diesel smuggler Khair Muhammad was arrested. Further investigation is under way. 

In the second incident in Keamari area, police seized 12,000-litre diesel and 1,100-litre petrol from an oil tanker.

The oil tanker and its driver were handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1700618365.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023