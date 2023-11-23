Tribals demand facilities for traders at Angoor Adda border

WANA - Members of the Wazir tribe have been staging a sit-in for the past six days, urging the government to provide facilities to traders at the Pak-Afghan Angoor Adda border crossing in South Waziristan.

The sit-in, which has led to the closure of the Angoor Adda Bazaar, seeks to address the unemployment issues faced by local youth and demands government intervention to enable livelihood opportunities.

The sit-in has garnered support from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), with district president Amanullah Wazir and Imran Mukhlis endorsing the protesters’ cause. The PPP leaders said that despite presenting 18 demands to the government last year, the authorities failed to address any of them.

They called on the government to prioritise the provision of facilities to the local tribes residing along the border, emphasising the adverse impact of military operations on the people of Waziristan over the past two decades. The protesters said the sit-in would continue until their demands are met.