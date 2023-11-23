Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan’s IED blast: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - Two soldiers embraced martyrdom when an improvised explosive device exploded on a convoy of security forces in Razmak, North Waziristan. According to ISPR, sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen the resolve of security forces to end this menace.

Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul- Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the terrorist attack. In a statement, he expressed sympathy with the relatives of martyrs

Meanwhile, at least one person was killed and several others injured in a bomb blast that took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bajaur district Pashto early Wednesday.

According to police and witnesses, the blast occurred in Khar Tehsil which claimed one life on the spot, Private news channel reported.

Following the blast, law-enforcement officials arrived at the scene and provided assistance in transferring the injured and the deceased to hospitals. Security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation.