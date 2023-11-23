Ukraine says downed Russian barrage, drone

KYIV-Russia attacked Ukraine with more than a dozen attack drones and a cruise missile, the Ukrainian air force said Wednesday, claiming to have downed all the drones. This came as authorities in the southern region of Odesa announced they earlier shot down a rare attack and reconnaissance drone. Ukraine has been bracing for an increase in Russian attacks on critical infrastructure -- particularly energy facilities -- as sub-zero temperatures set in.

The air force said the barrage had been launched from southeast Russia and that a combination of air defence units in several central regions had “destroyed all 14 enemy drones.”