Worker Suncare

The sun serves as a remarkable source of energy, powering our homes through solar panels. However, prolonged sun exposure poses health risks as the sun’s rays intensify. Let’s delve into this issue further.
Why does excessive sun exposure lead to problems? The primary culprit is the sun’s intense ultraviolet (UV) radiation, causing sunburn, accelerating skin ageing, and potentially increasing the risk of skin cancer. Additionally, extended sun exposure can result in extreme heat, dizziness, and dehydration. In the construction sector, simple and natural solutions can mitigate the risks of excessive sun exposure. Workers can safeguard themselves by wearing wide-brimmed hats, long-sleeved shirts, and sunscreen. Staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade during peak heat are crucial practices.
While harnessing the sun’s energy is commendable, it presents challenges, particularly for those in the construction industry. As we advance in using solar energy for our structures, prioritising the safety and health of those constructing them is paramount. Adhering to safety precautions, raising awareness, and prioritising worker health will ensure a robust and healthy construction sector.
ENGR. SHAHID ULLAH KHAN TATOR,
Dera Ismail Khan.