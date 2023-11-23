Worker Suncare

The sun serves as a remarkable source of energy, powering our homes through solar panels. However, prolonged sun exposure poses health risks as the sun’s rays intensify. Let’s delve into this issue further.

Why does excessive sun expo­sure lead to problems? The pri­mary culprit is the sun’s intense ultraviolet (UV) radiation, causing sunburn, accelerating skin ageing, and potentially increasing the risk of skin cancer. Additionally, ex­tended sun exposure can result in extreme heat, dizziness, and dehy­dration. In the construction sec­tor, simple and natural solutions can mitigate the risks of exces­sive sun exposure. Workers can safeguard themselves by wearing wide-brimmed hats, long-sleeved shirts, and sunscreen. Staying hy­drated and taking breaks in the shade during peak heat are cru­cial practices.

While harnessing the sun’s en­ergy is commendable, it presents challenges, particularly for those in the construction industry. As we advance in using solar ener­gy for our structures, prioritising the safety and health of those con­structing them is paramount. Ad­hering to safety precautions, rais­ing awareness, and prioritising worker health will ensure a robust and healthy construction sector.

ENGR. SHAHID ULLAH KHAN TATOR,

Dera Ismail Khan.