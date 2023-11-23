WSSC sanitation workers to get pending salaries soon: CEO

Dera ismail khan - DERA ISMAIL KHAN (APP): Syed Sada Hussain Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) has said that funds would soon be released to pay the pending salaries to the sanitation workers.

“It is our priority to pay the pending salaries of these sanitation workers as soon as possible, after which they will end the strike as their only demand for the payment of salaries will be resolved,” he said.

Sada Hussain Shah added that the issue of salaries and release of grant has been discussed with the Provincial Secretary of Local Government during a recent meeting held in Peshawar, we hope that the salaries of the employees will be paid immediately after the grant is provided.

Earlier, sanitation workers and staff of Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan announced a complete strike and boycott of work for an indefinite period in protest against non-payment of salaries from the last two months.