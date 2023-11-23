Zardari sees no single party forming govt in next elections

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday expressed his belief that no single party would secure a government on its own in the next general elections.

In an interview with a private news channel, Zardari emphasised the inevitability of alliances, stating that no party would secure the required 172 seats in the National Assembly independently.

Contrary to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's stance against older politicians, Zardari acknowledged his son's inexperience and “the time it takes to gain political acumen”. He noted that Bilawal's call to sideline "old politicians" echoed sentiments of many from the younger generation.

Bilawal has been actively campaigning nationwide, positioning his party as the solution to Pakistan's challenges. He has targeted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in his campaign and urged older politicians like Nawaz Sharif to step aside and allow the new generation to lead in the upcoming February 8 elections.

Zardari nevertheless supported the PML-N's approach, advocating for a conducive environment where mutual respect prevailed, hinting at potential future alliances.

The former president highlighted the differences in mindset within the PPP leadership, distinguishing between PPP and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP).

As the president of PPPP, Zardari asserted authority in ticket allocation for elections, including his ability to issue tickets for Bilawal.

Reflecting on his previous coalition experience with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Zardari hinted at a varied political landscape, suggesting Nawaz Sharif might not necessarily lead the alliance.

He praised Shehbaz Sharif's work ethic during their coalition, but mentioned their disagreements, stating that Shehbaz did not accept several proposals, impacting the nation.

Zardari also disclosed an offer from the PTI for the PPP to join the government. He recalled the need to remove the PTI chairman from power, citing the country's isolation and economic woes under his rule as the prime minister.

Asked about PTI's participation in the upcoming elections, Zardari affirmed their involvement in the electoral process.