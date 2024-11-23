Saturday, November 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

10 child beggars taken into custody

Staff Reporter
November 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted an operation on Friday and took 10 children into protective custody, who were found begging in various areas of the city. According to the CPWB spokesperson, the detained children were identified as Ramzan, Farooq, Ahmed, Rehmat, Iqbal, Umer Farooq, Allah Rakha,Yousaf, Mehran and Sajawal. The children were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk, Bahawalpur Chowk and General Bus Stand. Children were shifted to Child Protection Centre, where they would get necessary support and care. He said the Child Protection Bureau had launched search for parents of the children in order to reunite them with their families.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024