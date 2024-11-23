10Pearls launches Pakistan’s first AI-enhanced virtual internship

KARACHI - 10Pearls has launched 10Pearls, Shine, Pakistan’s first fully remote, AI-powered internship programme for a period of 8 weeks with a multi-tiered curriculum encompassing both technical and soft skills. 10Pearls’ unique internship offers students the chance to learn in-demand technical and leadership skills from anywhere within the country, preparing them with a strong foundation for a future career in technology. Students are assigned dedicated technical mentors who guide them through hands-on projects based on their chosen domain.

The virtual edition received an overwhelming response, with over 10,000 students registering. Through a rigorous selection process, 100 top-tier students were chosen across two dynamic cohorts, empowering them to grow and excel in the tech industry. It drew participants from top universities, including LUMS, IBA, and FAST. It is a fantastic opportunity for students to learn and grow their professional network, form communities and build lasting connections that will help them throughout their careers. 10Pearls Shine “The 10Pearls Shine program provides vital exposure to students pursuing their degree in technology fields. It allows them to work side-by-side with industry leaders, exposing them to a global tech enterprise and enhancing their confidence with newfound skills beyond traditional classroom knowledge,” said Haseeb Iftikhar, Associate Director Talent Acquisition, 10Pearls. Cross-communication is emphasized strongly, with students actively participating in Discord communities and catching up via regular virtual sync-ups.

“My experience with 10Pearls Shine has been truly amazing! The mentorship I received and the collaborative environment made this internship truly stand out. I have learned so much, formed valuable connections, and gained a deeper understanding of how the tech industry operates,” said Izma Khan, Software Development Intern.

The 10Pearls Shine program goes beyond the mastery of just technical skills. Students attend weekly sessions teaching them critical soft skills including time management, teamwork, critical-thinking, and more, preparing them not just to be software experts but also effective leaders. Successful candidates are awarded completion certificates and emerge from 10Pearls with increased knowledge and confidence, an extensive professional network and a CV built for success.

As Pakistan’s tech ecosystem expands, programs like Shine are essential to bridging the gap between education and employment. The internship’s innovative AI-powered remote model ensures that all students applying can benefit from this exceptional learning experience.

With a workforce of over 1,300 across Pakistan, North America, Latin America, and Europe, 10Pearls fosters an innovative work approach informed by global practices. It prepares interns for the industry’s best. The company is also deeply committed to social responsibility. 10Pearls Shine is an ongoing program, with applications opening multiple times throughout the year. This delivers more students with the opportunity to immerse themselves in a comprehensive learning experience.