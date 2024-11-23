12 illegal fuel agencies, LPG shops sealed

KOT ADDU - In a crackdown on illegal fuel agencies and LPG shops on Friday, the district administration sealed six illegal fuel agencies and six LPG shops at Kot Addu. The officers from the Civil Defence and other departments inspected multiple petrol pumps and agencies in the region, sealed six fuel agencies and applications were submitted to the relevant police stations for further legal action. Meanwhile, six LPG shops were sealed for lacking functional fire extinguishers and other essential safety equipment. In a statement, DC Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari said that the decisive action underscores the administration’s commitment to public safety and legal compliance. He said crackdown would continue on daily basis and stern action would be ensured against violators under zero-tolerance.