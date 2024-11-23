Saturday, November 23, 2024
18 killed, 30 injured in tribal clashes in Kurram district

Web Desk
7:41 PM | November 23, 2024
At least 18 people were killed and 30 others injured on Saturday in renewed tribal clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district.

According to police, the fighting broke out in the Lower Kurram area between two tribes, who used heavy weaponry in the exchange. The violence has worsened the already precarious security situation in the region.

This incident follows a deadly attack two days ago, where gunmen targeted passenger vehicles in various parts of Kurram, killing more than 45 people, including six women and five children.

Tensions remain high, with local authorities working to restore order. However, protests by residents calling for justice and condemning the massacre escalated into violence on Friday.

In Kohat, protesters stoned passenger vehicles and ambulances, set a pickup truck on fire, and injured the driver. Traffic between Kohat and Hangu was disrupted, leading to long queues as police worked to control the unrest. Demonstrators prayed for the victims and criticized the government's failure to maintain peace in the region.

