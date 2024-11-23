7 terrorists killed in Balochistan, KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan’s security forces killed seven terrorists in separate operations in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Two other terrorists were also injured during the operation, which took place in the early hours of Friday.

The ISPR stated that the terrorists had been involved in various terrorist activities targeting security forces and civilians, including acts of targeted killings.

During the operation, the security forces recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists.

The ISPR added that the sanitisation operation was ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area.

Separately, the security forces eliminated four terrorists in Balochistan during three separate engagements between November 20 and November 24, the military’s media wing said.

The first operation took place in the District of Awaran, where an IBO led to an intense gunfight, resulting in the neutralization of two terrorists.

The ISPR identified the slain terrorists as Niaz alias Ghuman and Zareef alias Shah Jahan, describing them as high-value targets involved in various terrorist activities.

In a second operation in Dera Bugti District, the security forces successfully neutralized one terrorist. The third operation occurred in Kech District, where another terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation.

The ISPR stated that the terrorists involved in these operations were responsible for numerous attacks on security forces and innocent civilians. They were also highly wanted by law enforcement agencies for their involvement in terrorism.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Balochistan, stating that security forces, in line with the nation, remain determined to thwart any attempts to disrupt the region’s progress.