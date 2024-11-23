9 shot injured in rivals firing in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Nine people suffered gunshots wounds by their rivals firing over old enmity in Tarkhanwala police jurisdiction on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that Furqan Jhamat (44) resident of Farooqa area alongwith his relatives— Azam, Asif, Sohail, Wasim, Shafique, Rehman and others, was going on motorcycles to attend hearing of a case in court when their rivals Kamran (38), Bhola (40) residents of same locality opened fire at them. Resultantly, they all sustained bullet injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the injured to hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

11 criminals held

The district police claimed to have arrested 11 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession, here on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson, the arrested outlaws were identified as Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed, Nouman and Khaleel.

The police recovered 4.6-kg hashish, 3.3-kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets, 456 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Court awards life imprisonment in child abuse case

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Atiq-ul-Rehman on Friday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in child abuse case.

According to prosecution, accused Qasim had physically assaulted three-year-old girl in the city few months ago. Police concerned registered a case and presented challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments, the learned judge awarded life jail to the accused and also imposed fine amounting to Rs500,000.

Five profiteers held

The price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers accused of profiteering from various parts of the city, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points including Mari, Jhal Chakian, Khushab Road and its surroundings and arrested five shopkeepers including Muhammad Fayyaz, Shakeel, Zulfiqar, Muhammad Akhtar and Ramzan for overcharging and imposed hefty fines on various shopkeepers.

Cases were registered against the accused.