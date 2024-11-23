Saturday, November 23, 2024
Amazon to invest $4bn in AI firm Anthropic

Anadolu
9:41 AM | November 23, 2024
American e-commerce giant Amazon announced on Friday a $4 billion investment in artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic, marking a strategic collaboration.

Anthropic will use Amazon’s cloud solution, Amazon Web Services (AWS), as its primary provider and will leverage AWS’s Trainium and Inferentia chips to train its AI models.

“We’ll keep pushing the boundaries of what customers can achieve with generative AI technologies,” said AWS CEO Matt Garman in a statement.

Anthropic is known for its Claude family of large language models (LLMs) and AI tools, which compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The latest investment follows Amazon’s earlier announcements to invest $1.25 billion in Anthropic in September 2023 and $2.75 billion in March 2024.

Amazon’s total investment in Anthropic has thus reached $8 billion.

