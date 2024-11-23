Saturday, November 23, 2024
APNS hails Punjab govt’s move to restore tender notice ads

Our Staff Reporter
November 23, 2024
Karachi  -  Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, in a meeting with All Pakistan Newspapers Society’s (APNS) executive committee, has announced that Punjab chief minister has acceded to APNS’ request to withdraw amendment in the PPRA Rules and restore tender notice advertisements in newspapers.  The APNS executive committee thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and stated that the decision will help the newspaper industry to brave the economic crunch.  The information minister stated that Punjab chief minister was clear in her resolve to support the print media. She further stated Punjab govt had cleared all payments of the print media pertaining to the current tenure of the PML N government. She said an amount of Rs 1.18 billion had been cleared by the DGPR, Punjab. The APNS executive committee appreciated the efforts of the information minister and her team.

The APNS office-bearers apprised the minister about the issues relating to the proposed payment mechanism for Punjab govt advertisements. She assured the executive committee that Punjab govt will review the proposed payment mechanism.  She further stated that the Punjab government was in process of devising a long-term comprehensive advertising policy with the consultation of the stake holders.

Our Staff Reporter

