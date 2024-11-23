Saturday, November 23, 2024
ATC sends 2 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, involved in the October 5 violence, to jail on an 8-day judicial remand for an identification parade. Earlier, the police presented the workers, Tanveer Rasheed and Shabbir Hussain, before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill with their faces covered.

The investigation officer submitted that the workers were arrested in connection with a case registered at the Masti Gate Police Station. He further requested the court to send the workers to jail for the identification process. However, the defence counsel opposed the plea and requested the court to discharge his clients from the case. Subsequently, the court sent the workers to jail on an 8-day judicial remand for the identification parade and ordered their production upon the expiry of the term, on November 30.

