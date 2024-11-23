ATC sentences 10, including 4 Afghan nationals, in May 9 riots case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has sentenced 10 individuals, including four Afghan nationals, to prison terms of up to six years and imposed fines for their involvement in the May 9 riots.

The case, registered under FIR No. 626/24 on May 10, 2023, at the Industrial Area police station, was heard by Judge Tahir Abbas Supra of Special Court No. 2. The convicted individuals include Abid Mahmood, Ahsan, Naeemullah, Matiullah, Shaukat, and Zakirullah, while the Afghan nationals are Daud Khan, Younis Khan, Ihsanullah, and Lal Agha.

The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for six absconding suspects, ordering their immediate arrest and production in court.

According to the police report, 17 individuals were initially booked under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) — including charges of rioting, obstructing public servants, theft, and arson — along with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The judgment noted that sentences could extend to six years along with fines.