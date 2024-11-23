Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI, highlights economic progress and security concerns

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Saturday drew parallels between PTI's actions and those of the country’s adversaries, emphasizing concerns over public safety and national stability.

Speaking at a news conference, Tarar highlighted bullish trends in the stock market as an indicator of improving business conditions in Pakistan.

He noted significant foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments from countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, praising their support during critical times.

Addressing the upcoming PTI rally, Tarar expressed concerns over potential disruptions to law and order in Islamabad, citing past incidents involving PTI protests. He added that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had informed PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar that strict action would be taken against participants of the rally violating the law.