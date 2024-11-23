Azma accuses Bushra Bibi of making derogatory remarks

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has accused Bushra Bibi of making offensive remarks about the brotherly Islamic country under the instructions of the PTI founder. “This disgraceful statement from an uneducated and uninformed individual against friendly countries shows she is working on the agenda of hostile elements. The people of Pakistan have now witnessed the true faces of these two deceivers. The so-called ‘Fitna Party’ is no longer acceptable to the nation”, she remarked while talking to the media here.

The minister further alleged that the inclusion of such lies in the context of the May 9 chaos reveals a deliberate conspiracy against Pakistan. She claimed that the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi are pursuing an agenda similar to that of Israel, undermining Pakistan’s stability and foreign relations.

Azma Bokhari accused both individuals of extreme hostility towards Pakistan, stating, “During his tenure as Prime Minister, the PTI founder strained Pakistan’s relationships with Saudi Arabia, China, and the United States, pushing them to precarious limits. Now, Bushra Bibi is following in his footsteps, jeopardizing the country’s foreign policy.”

She praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his efforts to repair Pakistan’s international standing, saying, “Over the past two years, PM Shehbaz Sharif has worked tirelessly to rebuild strong ties with China and Saudi Arabia.” The minister concluded by emphasizing the need to protect Pakistan’s diplomatic relations from actions that could harm the nation’s reputation and interests.