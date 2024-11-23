Saturday, November 23, 2024
Brain Drain

November 23, 2024
Letters

Brain drain has become a critical concern in Pakistan as highly skilled professionals leave the country in search of better opportunities abroad. In 2023 alone, the emigration of skilled individuals rose by 119%.

This exodus is driven by factors such as poor law and order, bad governance, social injustice, and high inflation. Unemployment and limited resources further compel talented individuals to seek stability and peace elsewhere.

Addressing this crisis is imperative. Transparent governance and effective reforms are the only solutions to stem this outflow of talent and build a stable, prosperous nation.

ABDUL SAMAD SAHTO,

Larkana.

