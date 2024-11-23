Bushra Bibi booked under Telegraph act over controversial Saudi Arabia remarks

, wife of the jailed PTI founder, has been booked in multiple cases after alleging Saudi Arabia's involvement in the former prime minister’s ouster.

Cases under the Telegraph Act of 1885 have been registered in districts including Layyah, DG Khan, and Rajanpur. The controversy stems from her remarks on a private channel, which the first FIR alleges were part of a conspiracy to harm Pakistan's ties with Saudi Arabia and insult public sentiment.

A man named Hakim lodged a complaint at Muhammad Pur Gamwala Police Station in Rajanpur, while Sohail Ashfaq filed another case at the City Police Station in Layyah under Section 129 of the Telegraph Act.

On November 22, PTI leaders distanced themselves from her remarks, emphasizing they reflect her personal views and are not party policy.