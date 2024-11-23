Calligraphy workshop held at Punjab Arts Council

RAWALPINDI - A calligraphy workshop was organized at the Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with the Iranian Cultural Center. Renowned Iranian calligrapher Saeed Reza Kamrani, along with Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Shabbir Ahmed Zia, and Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, trained young calligraphers during the workshop.

The event was attended by a considerable number of students from the Arts Council, Rawalpindi Women University, Fatima Jinnah University, National College of Arts, and Rawalpindi Medical University.

The workshop concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, Director General of the Iranian Cultural Center in Rawalpindi, Dr. Mehdi Taheri on the occasion stated that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly Islamic countries with closely aligned cultures. He expressed that the calligraphy workshop brought the people of both nations closer and announced plans for more cultural activities in collaboration with the Punjab Arts Council in the near future.

Naheed Manzoor, Resident Director Punjab Arts Council, highlighted that the council was tirelessly working for the promotion of the art of calligraphy. She emphasized the dedication of today’s youth to learning calligraphy, calling it commendable.

Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, remarked that Iran boasts a history spanning thousands of years in architecture and calligraphy, evident in ancient buildings and inscriptions.

He affirmed the Arts Council’s commitment to nurturing the cultural ties between Pakistan and Iran in collaboration with the Iranian Cultural Center.