'Can't allow protest, sit-in in light of IHC's order', Naqvi tells Gohar

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans for its November 24 "do-or-die" protest in Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has informed PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that no protests, sit-ins, or gatherings can be allowed in the capital city under the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) directives.

In a telephonic conversation on Saturday, the minister discussed the evolving political landscape following PTI’s protest announcement.

Citing the IHC's recent ruling, Naqvi emphasized that the government is legally bound to prohibit such activities under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024. The law authorizes the district magistrate to regulate or ban public assemblies in Islamabad, with violators facing up to three years in prison or fines.

Naqvi further revealed that a high-level delegation from Belarus, including the Belarusian president, is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad from November 24 to 27, making security arrangements a priority.

The PTI chairman responded by requesting time to consult with party leaders before making a final decision.

PTI's political committee, which convened last night, reportedly leaned toward calling off the protest, with most members advocating for dialogue with the government as a more constructive approach.

The committee plans to seek approval from jailed party founder Imran Khan, who had earlier called for nationwide demonstrations against alleged electoral rigging, arrests of PTI workers, and the controversial 26th Amendment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has fortified Islamabad, sealing roads and partially blocking major entry points. Authorities have also proposed suspending cellular services nationwide to deter disruptions.

Naqvi has warned that any attempt to violate the IHC's orders will be met with strict action, stating, “Protesters or lawbreakers will not be allowed to return from Islamabad.”