‘Climate change impact already felt globally’

Swabi - The World Wildlife Fund International President, Prof Dr Adil Najam, has emphasized that climate change is not a distant reality but is happening right now. He made this statement during a lecture at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Swabi, where he addressed students on the pressing issue of climate change.

Prof Najam, a globally renowned climate change and sustainable development expert, delivered a thought-provoking lecture titled “Pakistan and Climate Change in the Age of Adaptation: A Desi Perspective.” He stressed the urgent need for practical action to mitigate and adapt to climate change, noting that the world has already crossed the critical 1.5°C temperature threshold.

He further discussed the global impacts of climate change, including rising sea levels, melting glaciers, microplastic pollution, and shifting geographic ranges.

He also reflected on the devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan, which displaced 33 million people, emphasizing the need for extraordinary measures to tackle the crisis.

Engr. Salim Saifullah, President of SOPREST, praised Prof Najam’s contributions to global policy and sustainable development, calling him a source of immense pride for Pakistan. The event was attended by SOPREST Executive Director Shakil Durrani, GIK Institute Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, faculty members, and students.