CM directs authorities to expedite process of providing homes to underprivileged

LAHORE - Punjab Chief MInister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday chaired a special meeting to review the progress of ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Programme and directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of providing homes to the unprivileged.

“Owning a home is the dream of every common citizen, and we are committed to making this dream a reality,” she remarked. The chief minister was told that the first installment of loans has been disbursed to 927 applicants under the program. During the briefing, it was revealed that over 800 houses under the scheme are nearing completion. She directed the officials to ensure the swift disbursement of the second installment of loans to the beneficiaries.

The CM was informed that the data of 50,000 applicants was transferred to Akhuwat for verification and 8,000 applicants have been verified. As many as 20,900 applicants have submitted the required documents, out of which 8,424 have successfully finalized their paperwork. The ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ portal has registered over 600,000 users, and more than 325,000 applications have been received for constructing houses under the scheme.

The program aims to build 47,000 houses by June 2025 and 100,000 houses by December 2025. Also, the chief minister approved the presentation of furniture and other essentials as gifts to the owners of the first five houses completed under the program. Additionally, she granted in-principle approval for launching a 3-Marla plot scheme in Punjab, starting with the allocation of 666 plots in Chishtian. She reaffirmed her commitment to the program, stating that it was reflective of the government’s dedication to providing housing for all and improving the lives of the people in Punjab.