CM Murad intensifies efforts to tackle polio virus resurgence

KARACHI - The Polio Oversight Board (POB), the highest decision-making body of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister’s House to review and discuss the province’s progress in eradicating polio. Led by Chair Dr Chris Elias, the POB commended the Sindh government’s unwavering commitment to combating polio despite significant challenges.

The meeting included high-profile representatives from international and provincial organisations, such as Dr Hanan Balkhy (WHO Regional Director), Mr Sanjay Wijesekera (UNICEF Regional Director), Mr Aziz Memon (Trustee of the Rotary Foundation), and officials from the US CDC and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief). (From Sindh govt): Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab, provincial secretaries and Coordinator EOC Irshad Sodhar and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister highlighted Sindh’s intensified efforts to address the resurgence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), with 13 cases reported this year following 34 months without any cases. “We have mobilised 4,500 additional staff, engaged parliamentarians in areas with high refusal rates, and achieved a 50pc reduction in persistent refusals,” he stated. He also noted that frontline workers, supported by 20,000 police personnel, successfully vaccinated over 10.6 million children in recent campaigns. The Sindh government’s recent immunisation drives reported Local Quality Assessment Survey (LQAS) pass rates of 89 per cent in September and 84 per cent in October. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of combating vaccine hesitancy through targeted communication strategies and expressed gratitude to global partners, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Rotary International, for their ongoing support.

POB Chair Dr Chris Elias praised Sindh’s efforts, saying, “Sindh has made substantial progress, and we are confident that the teams will successfully clear the environment of the virus.” He also acknowledged the unique challenges faced by Karachi, including high population density and community mobility, which complicate efforts to eliminate the virus, a CM House communique said.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho reaffirmed Sindh’s commitment to closing immunity gaps, particularly in high-risk areas like Karachi. “With the steadfast support of the Sindh government and our global partners, we are determined to protect every child and eliminate polio from the province,” she stated. Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah highlighted the role of government support teams in assisting frontline workers and engaging communities to ensure smooth vaccination campaigns. The delegation also acknowledged Sindh’s implementation of performance evaluation scorecards and a transparent accountability framework to enhance campaign efficiency.

The meeting concluded with a joint pledge from both the provincial government and international partners to intensify efforts and overcome remaining challenges. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the POB for its continued support, reiterating Sindh’s leadership role in Pakistan’s fight against polio. The Polio Oversight Board oversees global efforts to eradicate polio and comprises leaders from WHO, UNICEF, CDC, Rotary International, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. It focuses on the last remaining endemic countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the global fight against polio.