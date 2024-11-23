Division level CM Khelta Punjab Games from 25th

LAHORE - The division level competitions of the Chief Minister Khelta Punjab Games will be organized in all divisions of the province from Nov 25 to Dec 4. This information was shared by DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Friday. Director Admin Dr M Kaleem and Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar participated in the meeting in person while all the divisional and district sports officers participated through video link. Addressing the meeting, Khizar Afzaal Ch said that players from all divisions of the province will participate in these competitions. “Overall, 120,000 players from across the province are participating in the CM Khelta Punjab Games competitions,” he added. He said that the competitions of 12 games, including hockey, volleyball, archery, athletics, cricket, basketball, football, kabaddi, mat wrestling, taekwondo, table tennis and badminton will be conducted during this phase of CM Khelta Punjab Games.