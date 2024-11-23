Fake milk-production unit unearthed in Jhang

JHANG - The food Safety teams on Friday unearthed fake milk-production unit in Shahjewana area and confiscated chiller machine, drums, substandard dry milk packs and other related material. The team arrested owner of the unit, the official sources said. The teams destroyed 450 litres of milk.

DC visits school to review teaching process

DC Ali Akbar Bhinder has visited Government High School Jhang City to review teaching process of students in different class rooms and appreciated the ability of students. The deputy commissioner directed teachers to apply high standard discipline in teaching techniques. Meanwhile, the DC also visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) and inspected the process of medicines which were being provided to patients, attendance of doctors and para-medics. He also checked cleanliness and security of the hospital. The DC inquired after the patients and asked about facilities which were being provided to them.