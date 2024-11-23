Saturday, November 23, 2024
Final opportunity for obtaining licences in same day

November 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -   Muzaffargarh Traffic Police have announced a final opportunity for individuals to obtain learner’s and regular licences in the same day before a major crackdown begins on December 1. District Traffic Incharge Mehar Zafar Haraj stated that leniency on the 42-day learning licence period had previously been granted to facilitate citizens. He said that this relief allowed 685,000 citizens to benefit and secure their licenses in the same day. He said that starting December 1, the standard 42-day rule regarding leaner permit will be reinstated and strict action will be taken against those riding motorcycles without a valid licence.

