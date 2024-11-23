Saturday, November 23, 2024
Gandapur declared Proclaimed Offender by Anti-Terrorism Court

November 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender.  The decision pertains to a case registered against him at Islamabad’s I-9 Police Station under anti-terrorism laws. In a written order issued by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, the court stated that the case against Gandapur has been separated from the cases against other accused. Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for co-accused Raja Rashid Hafeez, Wasif Qayyum, Raja Khurm Nawaz, Faisal Javed, and Umar Tanvir. The lawyers for these absconding accused— Sardar Masroof, Murtaza Tori, and Zahid Bashir Dar—had filed applications for exemption from attendance, which were rejected by the court. Their bail bonds were also cancelled. The court adjourned the hearing until November 28th.

The case against PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, Faisal Javed, Raja Khurm, and Wasif Qayyum was registered at the I-9 police station under anti-terrorism provisions. This development follows remarks made three days prior by the Islamabad District and Sessions Courts in a separate case involving alcohol and weapons seizure.

The court had then directed police to submit a constructive report on Gandapur’s arrest warrant, noting that the court could not indefinitely wait for the accused.

