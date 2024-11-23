Saturday, November 23, 2024
Gandapur vows to protest until Imran Khan's release

Web Desk
5:04 PM | November 23, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced on Saturday that talks with the government would only commence after the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, pledging to reach D-Chowk at all costs.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Gandapur reiterated his unwavering allegiance to Imran Khan, stating that he would follow the PTI leader's directives without question.

He added that PTI members would remain in Islamabad until their demands, including the release of Khan and other prisoners, were met.

Criticizing the federal and Punjab governments, Gandapur accused them of panic-driven measures such as closing motorways and highways, which he claimed were causing unnecessary difficulties for the public. Despite the disruptions, he maintained that PTI’s protest would remain peaceful and blamed the authorities for creating obstacles.

