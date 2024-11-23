Govt finalises plan to handle PTI’s Nov 24 protests

Islamabad dist admin calls contingents from Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir in addition to FC force. Hostels, bus terminals, Motorways closed. Section 144 imposed in federal capital, Punjab. No sit-ins or gatherings to be allowed in Islamabad: Naqvi.

ISLAMABAD, LAHORE - Following the Islamabad High Court’s ruling not to allow protest demonstrations in the federal capital, the federal government has come up with a comprehensive strategy to stop entry of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) workers and leaders in Islamabad with blocking over 50 entry points including closure of Motorways by putting heavy blockades.

The government has already announced to partially suspend the mobile phone services and slow the internet services in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to control the situation. The city remains heavily guarded, with Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) units already deployed.

The Islamabad administration has made a comprehensive strategy to keep the PTI protestors away from the federal capital. As many as 19,000 Punjab Police personnel have reached Islamabad. Contingents of police from Sindh and Kashmir will also reach the federal capital Saturday morning.

The Islamabad Commissioner had asked the Ministry of Interior to provide 2 DIGs – one from SPU Punjab Police with 1000 personnel equipped with complete Anti-Riot kits and one from Elite Force Punjab with 1000 personnel with Anti-Riot kits as well. Ten DPOs from Punjab Police with 500 personnel with Anti-Riot kits, 2000 Punjab Constabulary, 2000 Sindh Constabulary have also been called.

Frontier Constabulary and Rangers have also been given special powers under Sections 4 & 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. According to sources, 66 pla-toons of FC will be deputed throughout the capital today. As many as 30 pla-toons of FC are already in Islamabad while 36 more platoons will join them. “Each platoon has the strength of 43 personnel, but they’re never on full strength thought”, said a source privy to the deployment.

According to the sources, the Islamabad Police purchased 40,000 tear gas shells, 50,000 rubber bullets and 2000 pallet guns as well before the PTI protests.

Authorities have warned of strict action against any attempts to disrupt law and order. Arrest lists of individuals deemed likely to incite unrest have also been prepared by the Islamabad police.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has also directed authorities to ensure that any protest remains within the boundaries of the law.

In its ruling, the IHC emphasised the importance of balancing public safety with citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly. The court urged the government to engage in dialogue with PTI leadership to prevent clashes.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department Friday issued a notification enforcing Section 144 across the province in order to maintain law and order in the province.

All forms of protests, gatherings, rallies, processions, and sit-ins are strictly prohibited as per the notification.

Implementation of Section 144 will be effective for three days, from November 23 to 25.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said the decision to impose Section 144 was recommended during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order. The measure aims to maintain public order and safeguard lives and property of people.

The spokesperson said public gatherings could become soft targets for terror-ists amid prevailing security threats. Miscreants might exploit such assem-blies to pursue anti-state activities under the guise of pub-lic demonstrations.

In preparation, the Punjab government has deployed Rangers in key districts, including Rawalpindi, Attock, and Jhelum, to support local law enforcement.

A request for additional Rangers was sent to the Ministry of Interior earlier this week, with personnel already ordered to be deployed in Rawalpindi and Attock from today, November 22.

Meanwhile, a notification by the National Highway & Motorways Police shared on media stated that all the motorways, including Islamabad Peshawar, Islama-bad to Lahore, Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, Pindi Bhattian to Multan, Hakla to Yarik, and Lahore to Sialkot have been closed due to “Road maintenance” after 8pm on November 22.

Similarly, all the hostels in Islamabad had also been evacuated by the Islam-abad Police. The Islamabad Transportation Authority has also directed all bus terminals throughout the city to close operations by 8pm. Seven Urban Transport Bus Service routes, including Metro Bus, Green Line, Orange Line, Blue Line, and Electric Bus Service, will also remain closed from Friday night.

The district administration has also directed all marriage hall owners to shut their events during the protests.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has categorically stated that nobody will be allowed to stage a sit-in or gathering in the Federal Capital according to the Islamabad High Court orders.

Talking to media in the here yesterday, he said the Islamabad High Court, in its orders, has very clearly stated that there is no permission to hold a gathering, rally, march, or sit-in. He said the government is duty-bound to implement the orders of the Islamabad High Court in letter and spirit.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said no application seeking permission for the protest demonstration on Sunday has so far been received. He said action will be taken against the violators of the law and Section 144.

Answering another question, he said those who violate the Islamabad High Court’s orders will be responsible for the consequences.