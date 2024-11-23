Saturday, November 23, 2024
Govt to suspend internet services in major cities ahead of PTI protest

Govt to suspend internet services in major cities ahead of PTI protest
Web Desk
9:31 PM | November 23, 2024
The government has decided to suspend internet services in several major cities starting from midnight tonight in response to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest planned in Islamabad on November 24.

The suspension will affect Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Gujranwala. Mobile phone services, however, will remain operational for now as part of heightened security measures.

According to sources, the Interior Ministry has directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to implement the suspension. While mobile services remain functional, a decision regarding their suspension will be made after assessing the ground situation.

PTA sources confirmed receiving a letter from the Interior Ministry regarding the suspension, with mobile and internet services likely to be shut down from midnight tonight.

