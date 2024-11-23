IHC accepts unconditional apology of Adiala Jail superintendent in contempt case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday accepted unconditional apology of Adiala Jail Superintendent in a contempt of court case for not allowing party leaders to meet Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan conducted hearing of the contempt of court petition moved by PTI leader Omer Ayub Khan against refusal to allow party leaders to meet Imran Khan. During the hearing, the IHC bench accepted the unconditional apology tendered by the RPO Rawalpindi and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail while issuing them a final warning. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq remarked that this is the last opportunity being given to you. At this, the jail superintendent assured the court that judicial orders would be implemented. Giving arguments, PT’’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said that the system in our country is working in this way. Then, the judge remarked, “The country’s system will not improve with one or two courts. The system of your country has moved from the hands of the courts and parliament and gone to somewhere else.” Additional Advocate General Punjab Khaleeq-uz-Zaman said that the police had not been informed about the court’s order. He added that they cannot even imagine violating court orders. The judge said that every child knows the court had issued an order, and you are saying you were unaware of it. Judicial orders are being violated on a regular basis.

He also remarked, “By doing this, you are losing your credibility. It seems that there was a deliberate violation of the court’s order. I know you did not do this intentionally; it was done by someone else. Who told you to stop the PTI leaders’ meeting with Imran Khan? If you tell me, I will take action against them, not you. Otherwise, I will have to take action against you.”

The jail superintendent said that two days ago, he messaged them to come for the meeting, but they did not come.

The IHC bench asked that what will you do if the next time you get a call? On it, the jail superintendent replied, “The judicial orders will be fully implemented.”

Later, the bench disposed off the contempt of court petition with aforementioned directions.