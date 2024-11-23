IMCG Bharakahu holds investiture ceremony of Student Council

ISLAMABAD - An active Student Council serves as a liaison between the students and the administration of an institution. IMCG Bharakahu Islamabad held the investiture ceremony of Student Council 2024-25

The chief guest for the occasion was Prof. Dr. Tassawar Hayat, while Principal Prof Abida Parveen presided the ceremony.

Worthy Area Education Officer and guests from Quaid-i-Azam University also attended the ceremony. The programme started with the recitation of Holy Quran and translation followed by Naat-e-Rasul-Maqbool (pbuh).

The host of the ceremony Mehak Zahra welcomed the chief guest on the stage. Mrs. Ayesha A. Hameed, Head of the Department of English, presented the College Annual Report and threw light on the academic and co-curricular achievements of the college in the past academic session. She also highlighted the role of Student Council in organizing the Inter-House and Inter-Collegiate competitions. The secretaries of various societies Literary, Science, Media, Environmental, and Sports, Dania Abbasi, Hafsa Wajid, Maryam Khan, Arwa Abbasi and Aiman Noor respectively also took their oath along with all the class representatives.

Former president Mahnoor handed over her charge to the new President. Chief guest Prof. Dr. Tassawar Hayat expressed his delight at being invited to IMCG BHARA KAHU .He congratulated Principal Madam Abida Parveen for her exemplary leadership and proactive approach. He urged students and teachers to embrace critical thinking and problem-solving skills, encouraging students to become job creators, instead of job-seekers. Highlighting the importance of Mathematics as a foundation for knowledge, he invited the college faculty and students to visit the Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

Principal, presented a token of gratitude to the Chief Guest. The ceremony concluded with the rendition of the National Anthem.