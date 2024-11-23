Interior minister vows strict action against unrest ahead of Belarus President’s visit

Interior Minister emphasized on Saturday that anyone attempting to disrupt law and order in Islamabad will face immediate arrest.

Speaking to police personnel at the Police Lines, the minister directed strict measures to maintain peace in the capital city.

“No one causing lawlessness in Islamabad will be allowed to return unchecked,” Naqvi asserted. He urged the police force to work as a cohesive team to ensure the city’s security, especially in light of an important diplomatic visit.

The Interior Minister highlighted that a high-level delegation from Belarus would arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, followed by President Alexander Lukashenko’s official visit on November 25. “It is our responsibility to keep Islamabad secure at any cost,” he stated.

President Lukashenko’s visit aims to bolster Pakistan-Belarus relations, with a focus on expanding cooperation in agriculture, trade, defense, and other strategic sectors. Key agreements, including the Pakistan-Belarus Trade Roadmap, are expected to be signed during the visit.

During his stay, President Lukashenko is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and top military officials. Discussions will explore collaborative opportunities in modern farming techniques, agricultural machinery, and boosting bilateral commerce.

The visit underscores a shared commitment to enhancing economic and strategic ties, paving the way for stronger bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus.