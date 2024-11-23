Saturday, November 23, 2024
Islamabad police enforce section 144

Web Desk
6:28 PM | November 23, 2024
National

The Islamabad police reiterated on Saturday that Section 144 remains in effect across the federal capital, urging citizens to adhere to the law and avoid participating in illegal activities.

A police spokesperson emphasized that public order will be maintained in line with Islamabad High Court directives, stating, "All necessary steps will be taken to ensure the effective implementation of Section 144."

The spokesperson assured citizens of their safety, pledging the use of all available resources to protect lives and property while warning of strict action against violators of legal orders.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar to discuss the situation ahead of PTI’s planned protest on November 24.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1732348260.jpg

