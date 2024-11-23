Jam Kamal chairs high-level meeting to review quarterly trade figures

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Khan Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review Pakistan’s quarterly trade figures, where he was briefed on the latest trends in international trade and strategies being devised to bolster exports. During the meeting, Commerce officials provided a comprehensive overview of trade performance with key trading partners, highlighting emerging export destinations and newly introduced export items.

The briefing also covered practical suggestions to enhance market access and address technical barriers to trade, ensuring Pakistani products reach a broader global audience. The impact of external factors, such as global economic fluctuations and geopolitical uncertainties, was also discussed. Strategies to mitigate these challenges and sustain export growth were presented for consideration. Lauding the efforts of Commerce officers, emphasized the central role of the Ministry of Commerce in advancing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of an export-led growth strategy.

He stated, “The success of our economy depends on a strong export base. This demands serious commitment and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, including provinces and relevant departments.” Jam reiterated the importance of executing the export-led growth strategy with seriousness, urging all sectors to work cohesively to unlock Pakistan’s full trade potential. “We must act decisively to enhance our market share globally and ensure our exports become the driving force of economic development,” he concluded. The meeting underscored the need for a unified approach to overcoming trade barriers and achieving sustainable economic growth through exports.

Later, a delegation from the Pakistan-Britain Business Council (PBBC), led by John Tucknott, met with Jam Kam Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce, at the Ministry of Commerce (MoC). The meeting focused on enhancing trade relations and fostering business-to-business (B2B) collaborations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

During the discussions, Federal Minister Jam Kam Khan emphasized the importance of strengthening B2B engagements to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment between the two nations. He highlighted that Pakistan and the UK already share a strong and fruitful trade partnership, and there is significant potential to build upon this foundation. The minister also appreciated the active role played by the Pakistani diaspora in the UK in promoting trade and economic ties. “Our diaspora is a bridge between the two countries and has been instrumental in fostering a deeper economic relationship,” he stated. John Tucknott, representing PBBC, echoed the minister’s sentiments, expressing optimism about future collaborations aimed at mutual growth. The PBBC delegation reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral trade initiatives, particularly in key sectors such as textiles, technology, and renewable energy. The meeting reflects shared ambition of both nations to further strengthen economic ties through proactive measures and deeper engagement between their business communities.