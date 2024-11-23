KP presents climate resilience plans at COP 29

Peshawar - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showcased its climate resilience strategies and plans to tap into carbon markets at a high-profile side event at COP 29, held at the Pakistan Pavilion in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event brought together leading policymakers, climate finance experts, and international development partners to discuss the province’s unique climate challenges and opportunities.

The session began with a presentation by Ikramullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who highlighted the province’s vulnerabilities, including increasing floods, landslides, and deforestation. Despite these challenges, he emphasized the potential for carbon sequestration through innovative projects and the province’s focus on developing a climate finance pipeline.

Junaid Dyar, Project Director of the Billion Tree Tsunami project, provided insights into the province’s afforestation efforts, stressing the project’s success in restoring ecosystems, enhancing biodiversity, and generating carbon credits. A panel discussion followed, moderated by Hasaan Khawar, Team Leader for the FCDO-funded SEED Programme, exploring strategies for securing climate finance and engaging the private sector.

Muzammil Aslam, Finance Advisor to the Chief Minister, highlighted the economic potential of climate initiatives, noting that the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project could create 10 million jobs nationwide. The event concluded with remarks from MNA Faisal Amin, who dedicated the session to forest workers who lost their lives in the line of duty, reaffirming the province’s commitment to environmental conservation and climate resilience.