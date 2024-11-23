Lahore continues to suffer from smog

Lahore continues to grapple with hazardous smog levels, ranking as the second most polluted city globally on Saturday, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 369. Some areas in the city recorded AQI levels above 450, categorized as highly hazardous.

On Friday, the Swiss monitor IQAir recorded Lahore's AQI at a staggering 498, temporarily placing it as the world’s most polluted city. Cantonment and DHA reported even higher levels, with AQIs of 698 and 565, respectively.

India and Pakistan face severe air pollution during winter, driven by cold air trapping dust, vehicle emissions, and stubble burning by farmers.

According to Chief Meteorologist Aleemul Hassan, winds from the northwest are expected to exacerbate Lahore's smog until November 24, with little chance of rain to provide relief.

In response, the Punjab government has reimposed restrictions in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. Shops and markets must close by 8 pm, including weekends, except for bakeries and pharmacies. However, parks, zoos, playgrounds, outdoor sports venues, festivals, and exhibitions have been allowed to operate until 8 pm.

Lahore’s minimum temperature is expected to be 14°C, with a maximum of 25°C, according to the Meteorological Department.