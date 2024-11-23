Saturday, November 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LDA seals another 106 properties in daily operation

Our Staff Reporter
November 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 106 properties during its on-going daily operation against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial property fees,here on Friday.  Under the direction of DG LDA,Tahir Farooq, LDA teams targeted areas including Gulberg,New Garden Town, Azam Garden, and College Road Township.

A total of 34 properties were sealed in Gulberg and New Garden Town, 27 in Azam Garden, and 45 in College Road Township. Among the sealed properties were schools,pharmacies,offices,cafes,bakeries,restaurants,grocery stores,salons, shops, and other commercial establishments.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali. DG LDA reaffirmed that the crackdown on illegal commercial properties and non-payment of commercial fees will continue without discrimination.

Govt to suspend internet services in major cities ahead of PTI protest

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1732348260.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024