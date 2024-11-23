Saturday, November 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LRCA partners with Kaizen Paint to launch U15 & U17 Cricket Academies

Staff Reporter
November 23, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  - The Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) and Kaizen Paint have reached an agreement to establish U-15 and U-17 cricket academies. The signing ceremony for this agreement has already taken place at the office of LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed. Kaizen Paint will ensure the establishment of these academies, along with providing scholarships and other facilities for the selected players. LRCA will oversee administrative matters, cricket operations, coaching, support staff, and other technical aspects. Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed said that this partnership between the two organizations will significantly contribute to the development of cricket. He also credited LRCA Chief Selector Imran Bucha for playing a pivotal role in finalizing this agreement.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1732248393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024