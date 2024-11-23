LRCA partners with Kaizen Paint to launch U15 & U17 Cricket Academies

LAHORE - The Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) and Kaizen Paint have reached an agreement to establish U-15 and U-17 cricket academies. The signing ceremony for this agreement has already taken place at the office of LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed. Kaizen Paint will ensure the establishment of these academies, along with providing scholarships and other facilities for the selected players. LRCA will oversee administrative matters, cricket operations, coaching, support staff, and other technical aspects. Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed said that this partnership between the two organizations will significantly contribute to the development of cricket. He also credited LRCA Chief Selector Imran Bucha for playing a pivotal role in finalizing this agreement.